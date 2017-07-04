Breaking News
Fashion
Design
Architecture
Arts
Autos
Luxury
How to design the car of your dreams in VR
Design studio Seymourpowell is hoping to transform the autos sector with a new tool that lets users draw and manipulate car models in virtual reality.
