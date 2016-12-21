Breaking News
Episode Nine: Celebrating automotive design
Derek Blasberg heads to Los Angeles to delve into the world of automotive design and collection. Featuring Patrick Dempsey, Kendall Jenner and David Gandy.
Derek Blasberg heads to Los Angeles to delve into the world of automotive design and collection. Featuring Patrick Dempsey, Kendall Jenner and David Gandy.
