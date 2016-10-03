Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ferrari aperta paris motor show orig_00000428
ferrari aperta paris motor show orig_00000428

    JUST WATCHED

    Ferrari reveals its fastest convertible

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ferrari reveals its fastest convertible

Ferrari reveals Aperta, a brand new vehicle that uses the most powerful engine Ferrari has ever put in a road car.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Ferrari reveals its fastest convertible

Ferrari reveals Aperta, a brand new vehicle that uses the most powerful engine Ferrari has ever put in a road car.
Source: CNN