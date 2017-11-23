Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Preserving Hong Kong's past in the miniature

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Preserving Hong Kong's past in the miniature

Tony Lai's replicas of old Hong Kong acts as a counterweight, pulling at the nostalgic heart of Hongkongers.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

Preserving Hong Kong's past in the miniature

Tony Lai's replicas of old Hong Kong acts as a counterweight, pulling at the nostalgic heart of Hongkongers.
Source: CNN