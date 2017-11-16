Breaking News

Da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" was sold at auction in 2017 for over $450 million
Da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" was sold at auction in 2017 for over $450 million

    Moment Da Vinci painting sold for $450 million

Moment Da Vinci painting sold for $450 million

Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, "Salvator Mundi," was sold at a Christie's auction for a little over $450 million and became the most expensive artwork to ever sell at auction.
