Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Part 3: The future of contemporary Chinese art

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Part 3: The future of contemporary Chinese art

CNN Style meets one of the country's leading female artists and the 'bad boy' of the Chinese art world.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

Part 3: The future of contemporary Chinese art

CNN Style meets one of the country's leading female artists and the 'bad boy' of the Chinese art world.
Source: CNN