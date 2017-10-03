Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    The real MadeIn China

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The real MadeIn China

Growing up in 1980s China, Xu Zhen's career has mirrored the country's journey into consumerism -- and poked fun at it along the way.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (10 Videos)

See More

The real MadeIn China

Growing up in 1980s China, Xu Zhen's career has mirrored the country's journey into consumerism -- and poked fun at it along the way.
Source: CNN