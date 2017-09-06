Breaking News

VENICE, ITALY - MAY 19: The sculpture 'Support' by Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn is seen in Venice, Italy, on May 19, 2017. The artwork, featuring two hands holding up the Ca' Sagredo Hotel, is part of the the 57th International Art Exhibition of the Venice Biennale, and is intended to highlight climate change. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
    Artists speak out at Venice Biennale 2017

Meeting ground-breaking artists at the world's most important gathering of contemporary art, featuring Ai Weiwei and Mark Bradford.
