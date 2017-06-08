Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Turning military rations into haute cuisine

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Turning military rations into haute cuisine

Photographer Henry Hargreaves uses food to tell complex human stories.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Turning military rations into haute cuisine

Photographer Henry Hargreaves uses food to tell complex human stories.
Source: CNN