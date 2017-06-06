Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Grayson Perry attends the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Grayson Perry attends the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Grayson Perry's state of the nation

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Grayson Perry's state of the nation

Ahead of the opening of his latest show, "The Most Popular Art Exhibition Ever," Grayson Perry talks Brexit and Britishness.
Source: CNN

CNN Style videos (166 Videos)