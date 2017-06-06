Breaking News
Search
Search
Fashion
Design
Architecture
Arts
Autos
Luxury
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Grayson Perry's state of the nation
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Grayson Perry's state of the nation
Ahead of the opening of his latest show, "The Most Popular Art Exhibition Ever," Grayson Perry talks Brexit and Britishness.
Source: CNN
CNN Style videos (166 Videos)
Grayson Perry's state of the nation
Studio Swine's 'blossoming' sculpture
Episode 12: The women defining fashion
Watch all light disappear into this material
Why the color red turns us on
The world through Wolfgang Tillmans' lens
Sergei Polunin: Life in ink
Lenny Kravitz made art out of paparazzi mayhem
Burberry sculpts new designs from art history
Kiko Mizuhara's guide to model travel
Why do we design robots to look like humans?
Episode 11: Red carpet style in Hollywood
Why is high fashion so expensive?
Demystifying fashion's front row
Who decides what we wear?
Understanding extreme runway looks
A brief guide: Architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha
Martin Schoeller's 'honest' photography
Stunning mural appears in secret forest
Inside Elton John's photography collection
Lunar New Year: Art of the lion dance
Chinese master couturier Guo Pei
5 things we learned at SIHH 2017
Inauguration fashion takes stage
Meet the man behind Bond's supercars
The Lamborghini Miura conquers the bullring
Where A-listers go for outrageous car designs
Patrick Dempsey's love of the racetrack
Kendall Jenner's passion for classic cars
How to design a car for the future
David Gandy drives the resurrected Jaguar XKSS
Episode Nine: Celebrating automotive design
Capturing unguarded moments with Obama
He helped make rock stars legendary
Behind the magical scenes of 'The Nutcracker'
Why this industry could help save our future
Virtual reality just got (more) interesting
Shakespeare gets a high-tech makeover
What it's like to document a 'minor miracle'
Inside London's new subcultures
Misty mountains or mega metropolis?
The art world: A load of 'Monkey Business'?
Exciting objects inspired by dreams
In Miami, fast food gets a chic new makeover
Kanye collaborator Virgil Abloh's latest debut
How country roots inspire Sheryl Crow's style
Reese Witherspoon's Nashville-inspired label
Lily Aldridge: 'We don't say howdy in Nashville'
Episode Eight: Exploring the new Nashville
The secret behind Alicia Keys' biggest hits
An art fair through the eyes of an artist
Inside London's secret underground railway
China's 80-year-old model
Can Korean superstar CL break America?
Obama 'Hope' artist: Trump is 'dangerous'
Introducing CNN Style guest editor Richard Rogers
Nicola Benedetti's night alone at St Paul's Cathedral
The secret to being the world's most liveable city
Meet the woman Marc Jacobs calls for advice
How art has saved Rosa Parks' home
Benjamin Lowy: On documenting war with a cell phone
Meet the godfather of cat photography
How to make 'Really Good' art
How to choose the perfect hat with Stephen Jones
Five things not to miss at Frieze London 2016
Ferrari reveals its fastest convertible
A private view of a Sotheby's auction with T.O.P.
Inside David Bowie's private art collection
Muslim woman to appear in Playboy wearing hijab
Cross-dressing child emperor inspires opera and runway
What do London and Las Vegas look like from the sky?
Photographer risks her life for the perfect shot
Lessons in Danish design through three iconic objects
Inside Bjarke Ingels' ski slope power plant
Bjarke Ingels reveals three objects that define him
Olympic torch designers unveil their latest project
Carine Roitfeld: A fearless character's global brand
A supermodel's guide to Copenhagen
New York Fashion Week: Tom Ford's fashion revolution
Beautiful fire garden honors tragedy
Inside Dubai's $330 million opera house
Weaving Shibusa: How Japan perfected an American classic
A vintage drive with Massimo Bottura
How Egyptian singer Sarah El Gohary found her voice
The irreverent world of Brazil's Campana brothers
Discovering the heart of Rio's art scene
Ernesto Neto reaches into Rio's natural world
This crystal universe actually exists
Walking the Trevi Fountain with model Lottie Moss
Painting with pollution
Six successful people discuss utopia
What does utopia mean in 2016?
Bronze Age discovery: Is this Britain's Pompeii?
Fendi makes fashion history at the Trevi Fountain
Can buildings actually grow?
Carine Roitfeld: How to flirt like the French
The secret world of Ellen von Unwerth
Vertical dancers take to skyscrapers as their stage
The buildings that time forgot
How to flirt like the French
Uncovering the heart of Paris style
Reema Al Banna: Telling stories through fashion
Capturing the ethereal beauty of deserted sport courts
Karl Lagerfeld: The man behind Chanel
Is this the world's craziest new skyscraper?
How to build an empire with Manolo Blahnik
90-sec dance through Hong Kong's glamorous art week
See the world in technicolor
The spectacular beauty of Arctic wilderness
Up late with Vhils
Nine things you didn't know about Ferrari
Twisting molten syrup into spectacular crystal
Kris Jenner on the art of motherhood
Architects live in beautiful forest retreat
Meet the world's next fastest car: Bugatti Chiron
Cigarettes and fairy tales at Milan Fashion Week
Ennio Morricone's philosophy on film music
Passion Points: Erdem Moralioglu on his love of books
What is so beautiful about Italian design?
Why it matters: Haute couture
KAWS and his army of cartoon giants land in the UK
Saul Leiter: Pioneer of early color photography
Indie brands shake up the Swiss watch industry
Uncomplicate your life in these wilderness retreats
London's largest-ever festival of lights
Highlights from Milan Fashion Week
Chen Man: Is this China's Annie Leibovitz?
A journey through automotive history
Alien invasion? Strange sightings in Hong Kong
Inside Elizabeth Taylor's home
The most exclusive garments in fashion
A drone's view of the Frieze Sculpture Park
Exclusive: Get dressed with Kim Kardashian
Customizing your own Ferrari
Highlights from Paris Fashion Week
Borgward production re-born in China
Valentino's love letter to Rome
The future of supercars: Electric or petrol?