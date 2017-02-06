Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Martin Schoeller's 'honest' photography

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Martin Schoeller's 'honest' photography

Martin Schoeller has photographed everyone from President Obama and Lady Gaga, to female bodybuilders and the homeless.
Source: CNN

Art around the world (15 Videos)

See More

Martin Schoeller's 'honest' photography

Martin Schoeller has photographed everyone from President Obama and Lady Gaga, to female bodybuilders and the homeless.
Source: CNN