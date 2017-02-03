Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Inside Elton John's photography collection

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Inside Elton John's photography collection

Elton John has spent decades collecting almost 8,000 works of the world's finest photography, a selection of which is on show for the first time at the Tate Modern in London.
Source: CNN

Art around the world (15 Videos)

See More

Inside Elton John's photography collection

Elton John has spent decades collecting almost 8,000 works of the world's finest photography, a selection of which is on show for the first time at the Tate Modern in London.
Source: CNN