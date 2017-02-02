Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

eco solutions hula mural_00000714
eco solutions hula mural_00000714

    JUST WATCHED

    Stunning mural appears in secret forest

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Stunning mural appears in secret forest

Painted with chalk on burnt bark in a Pacific Northwest forest, this mural aims to send a message about wildfires, deforestation and climate change.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Stunning mural appears in secret forest

Painted with chalk on burnt bark in a Pacific Northwest forest, this mural aims to send a message about wildfires, deforestation and climate change.
Source: CNN