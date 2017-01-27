Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Lunar New Year: Art of the lion dance

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lunar New Year: Art of the lion dance

Colorful lion dances are performed throughout the lunar new year to ensure good luck in the year ahead.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Lunar New Year: Art of the lion dance

Colorful lion dances are performed throughout the lunar new year to ensure good luck in the year ahead.
Source: CNN