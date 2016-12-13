Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Shakespeare gets a high-tech makeover

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Shakespeare gets a high-tech makeover

In a spectacular finale to the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's death, the Royal Shakespeare Company's latest showing of "The Tempest" is ultra high-tech.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Shakespeare gets a high-tech makeover

In a spectacular finale to the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's death, the Royal Shakespeare Company's latest showing of "The Tempest" is ultra high-tech.
Source: CNN