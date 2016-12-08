Breaking News
Search
Search
Fashion
Design
Architecture
Arts
Autos
Luxury
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Misty mountains or mega metropolis?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Misty mountains or mega metropolis?
Reminiscent of traditional Chinese paintings, artist Yang Yongliang's layers countless images to create what he calls digital landscapes. Music by M H P.
Source: CNN/Yang Yongliang
Masters at Work (4 Videos)
Misty mountains or mega metropolis?
On set with Xavier Dolan
Zeng Fanzhi: The master of reinvention
Designing fashion's most whimsical shoes
From prima ballerina to choreographer
See More
Misty mountains or mega metropolis?
Reminiscent of traditional Chinese paintings, artist Yang Yongliang's layers countless images to create what he calls digital landscapes. Music by M H P.
Source: CNN/Yang Yongliang