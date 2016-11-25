Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    The secret behind Alicia Keys' biggest hits

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The secret behind Alicia Keys' biggest hits

Fifteen Grammys and six studio albums into her career, Alicia Keys still hasn't cracked the formula for a hit song.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

The secret behind Alicia Keys' biggest hits

Fifteen Grammys and six studio albums into her career, Alicia Keys still hasn't cracked the formula for a hit song.
Source: CNN