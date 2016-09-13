Breaking News
Search
Search
Fashion
Design
Architecture
Arts
Autos
Luxury
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
What do London and Las Vegas look like from the sky?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
What do London and Las Vegas look like from the sky?
Pulitzer Prize-winner Vincent Laforet goes to great heights to capture the perfect shot.
Source: CNN
Pixel: Turning the lens on photographers (8 Videos)
What do London and Las Vegas look like from the sky?
Mick Rock: 'People call me the man who shot the '70s.'
Meet the godfather of cat photography
Capturing unguarded moments with Obama
What it's like to document a 'minor miracle'
Benjamin Lowy: On documenting war with a cell phone
Bruce Gilden: He captures images you can't ignore
Photographer risks her life for the perfect shot
See More
What do London and Las Vegas look like from the sky?
Pulitzer Prize-winner Vincent Laforet goes to great heights to capture the perfect shot.
Source: CNN