ZINTAN, LIBYA - JULY 14: Omar, 26, sits in the car he drove to the front lines during last yearÕs Libyan uprising. He refuses to fix his windshield Òthe sniperÕs round went past my headÉ This car took care of me, so I canÕt change it.Ó But more than anything the windshield is a constant reminder to Omar of the life he took and the friends he lost. ÒThe first time I killed É It was him or me. For three days after I cried and mumbled and thought I went crazy. Ó (Photograph by Benjamin Lowy/Reportage by Getty Images for The Magnum Emergency Fund)
    Benjamin Lowy: On documenting war with a cell phone

An early adopter of mobile technology, Benjamin Lowy was the first person to have a cell phone photo make the front page of a major magazine. He has since taken this fresh approach to the front lines in Iraq and Libya.
