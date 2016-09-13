Breaking News

Sixteen year old panda, YeYe and her two-year-old female panda Hua Jiao explore their enclosure at the Wolong Nature Reserve managed by the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Sichuan province, China October 31, 2015. YeYe's 2 year old cub was released at the Liziping National Nature Reserve on November 19, 2015. Hua Jiao is the fifth panda released into the wild over nine years. (Photo by Ami Vitale)
    What it's like to document a 'minor miracle'

Ami Vitale was once a conflict photographer. Now she's documenting a remarkable panda revival in China -- and going to great lengths to do so.
