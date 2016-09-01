Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

dubai opera house auditorium orig_00001910
dubai opera house auditorium orig_00001910

    JUST WATCHED

    Inside Dubai's $330 million opera house

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Inside Dubai's $330 million opera house

After more than three years of construction, the city's state-of-the-art entertainment venue has finally opened to the public.
Source: CNN

Videos You Should Watch (42 Videos)

See More

Inside Dubai's $330 million opera house

After more than three years of construction, the city's state-of-the-art entertainment venue has finally opened to the public.
Source: CNN