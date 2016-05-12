Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Painting with shadows

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Painting with shadows

In India's capital city, one wall bears an off-beat artwork that disappears after the sun goes down.
Source: CNN

India news (31 Videos)

See More

Painting with shadows

In India's capital city, one wall bears an off-beat artwork that disappears after the sun goes down.
Source: CNN