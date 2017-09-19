Breaking News
Search
Search
Fashion
Design
Architecture
Arts
Autos
Luxury
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Grain silo transformed into striking museum
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Grain silo transformed into striking museum
Renowned architect Thomas Heatherwick unveils South Africa's new Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA), set to open this month.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Grain silo transformed into striking museum
What $100,000 can buy you on Facebook
Millennials beware! Avocado prices soar
Apple's new iPhone has face recognition fail
Hands on with Apple's iPhone X
Would you pay $1,000 for the next iPhone?
World's fastest street car costs $3 million
Late night hosts mock Trump's DACA decision
Nissan unveils new electric Leaf model
SpaceX launches secretive space plane
A history of Trump's feud with Graydon Carter
Can the NFL recover from its ratings slump?
Elon Musk's Boring Company releases slick video
Bad Karma: Revero inherits flaws of past life
Sandberg: Men rule the world, not going well
New film explores J.D. Salinger's PTSD
See More
Grain silo transformed into striking museum
Renowned architect Thomas Heatherwick unveils South Africa's new Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA), set to open this month.
Source: CNN