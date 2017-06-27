Breaking News
The Victoria and Albert Museum's new Exhibition Road Quarter, designed by Amanda Levete, is paved with 11,000 handmade porcelain tiles.
Source: CNN
V&A Museum reveals porcelain courtyard
