Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    UTEC in Peru wins RIBA International Prize

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

UTEC in Peru wins RIBA International Prize

The Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología (UTEC) in Lima, Peru has won the first ever RIBA International Prize.
Source: CNN

Architectural design feats (14 Videos)

See More

UTEC in Peru wins RIBA International Prize

The Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología (UTEC) in Lima, Peru has won the first ever RIBA International Prize.
Source: CNN