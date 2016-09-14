Breaking News

Amager Bakke Waste-to-Energy Plant, Copenhagen -- The planned ski slope begins on the roof and wraps around the facade and down into the hills below.
    Inside Bjarke Ingels' ski slope power plant

Award-winning architect Bjarke Ingels examines the Nordic aesthetic, from his newly-designed power plant, which will feature a ski slope on its roof, to the concept of hedonistic sustainability.
