How to rebuild Syria?
Syrian architect Marwa Al-Sabouni has written a book on how to rebuild Syria after the war. She shows how architecture can be one way to heal the deep rifts in the country's social and urban fabric.
Syrian architect Marwa Al-Sabouni has written a book on how to rebuild Syria after the war. She shows how architecture can be one way to heal the deep rifts in the country's social and urban fabric.
