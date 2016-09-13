Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    How to rebuild Syria?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How to rebuild Syria?

Syrian architect Marwa Al-Sabouni has written a book on how to rebuild Syria after the war. She shows how architecture can be one way to heal the deep rifts in the country's social and urban fabric.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

How to rebuild Syria?

Syrian architect Marwa Al-Sabouni has written a book on how to rebuild Syria after the war. She shows how architecture can be one way to heal the deep rifts in the country's social and urban fabric.
Source: CNN