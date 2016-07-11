Breaking News
Search
Search
Fashion
Design
Architecture
Arts
Autos
Luxury
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
The buildings that time forgot
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
The buildings that time forgot
Photographer Laurent Kronental captures the beauty of Paris' forgotten Brutalist housing estates.
Source: CNN
Architectural design feats (22 Videos)
The buildings that time forgot
A brief guide: Architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha
Understanding Rem Koolhaas
Inside London's secret underground railway
Introducing CNN Style guest editor Richard Rogers
Inside Bjarke Ingels' ski slope power plant
Bjarke Ingels reveals three objects that define him
How to rebuild Syria?
Can buildings actually grow?
Bronze Age discovery: Is this Britain's Pompeii?
Is this the world's craziest new skyscraper?
Architecture that touches the heart and soul
What is Daniel Libeskind's hidden talent?
Rome's most inspiring buildings
The legacy of renowned architect Zaha Hadid
Shhh! Take a look at the world's most exquisite libraries
Architects live in beautiful forest retreat
Dream home crammed into 309-sqft transformer apartment
'This is not a fair': Inside the Venice Biennale
Morocco's stunning architecture
Tehran's architectural gems at risk of being swept aside
Cultural fusion transforms Marrakech
'Expo efffect' redefines Milan's skyline
See More
The buildings that time forgot
Photographer Laurent Kronental captures the beauty of Paris' forgotten Brutalist housing estates.
Source: CNN