Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

bangkok skyline architecture style cnn orig_00003629
bangkok skyline architecture style cnn orig_00003629

    JUST WATCHED

    Is this the world's craziest new skyscraper?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Is this the world's craziest new skyscraper?

CNN Style takes an exclusive look inside Bangkok's tallest skyscraper -- a pixelated high-rise designed by architect Ole Scheeren.
Source: CNN

Architecture buildings (7 Videos)

See More

Is this the world's craziest new skyscraper?

CNN Style takes an exclusive look inside Bangkok's tallest skyscraper -- a pixelated high-rise designed by architect Ole Scheeren.
Source: CNN