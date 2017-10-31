Destinations
An insider's view of Hanoi, Vietnam's vibrant capital
Hanoi after dark: 7 unconventional nightlife experiences
Egg coffee in Hanoi: Where to get your caffeine fix
5 of Hanoi's top noodle dishes
See Hanoi through the eyes of a local -- for free
The ultimate Hanoi street food tour
Ready to graduate from pho?
Is this the world's cheapest draft beer?
Ca tru: A night at the opera in the streets of Hanoi
Street food in Hanoi: Your top 10 dishes
Hanoi and beyond: A journey up Vietnam's Red River
Vietnam by motorcycle: The journey begins in Hanoi
.