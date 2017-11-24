DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo

Business Traveller

View business travel tips, trends and lifestyles.
Latest stories
Behind the scenes with United Airlines' new business class
Photos reveal the secret life of cabin crew
An alternative list of the world's happiest places
Revealed: The world's least stressful cities
Future of travel
12 amazing hotels perfect for animal lovers
Work-life balance
The world's best airport just got even better
World's 10 most livable cities in 2017
Iceland: The land of fire and ice
Iceland's most beautiful places
Planes, trains, automobiles
Airline says women flying solo can skip middle seat
Eat, drink, sleep
11 of Reykjavik's coolest bars
Watch the latest show
Thailand's tourism boom
Thailand: Most-visited city in the world
Chiang Mai: Thailand's peaceful oasis
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2017 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies