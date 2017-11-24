Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Wonder
Video
Business Traveller
View business travel tips, trends and lifestyles.
Latest stories
Behind the scenes with United Airlines' new business class
Photos reveal the secret life of cabin crew
An alternative list of the world's happiest places
Revealed: The world's least stressful cities
Future of travel
12 amazing hotels perfect for animal lovers
Why the aviation industry is waking up to fragrance
Introducing AURA, the room service robot
Work-life balance
The world's best airport just got even better
World's 10 most livable cities in 2017
Iceland: The land of fire and ice
Iceland's most beautiful places
Planes, trains, automobiles
Airline says women flying solo can skip middle seat
How Vancouver became China's aviation hub to the West
Beauty of the everyday: Photos of Earth from a window seat
Eat, drink, sleep
11 of Reykjavik's coolest bars
The problem with airline food and packaging
The legendary Hôtel de Crillon reopens in Paris
Watch the latest show
Thailand's tourism boom
Thailand: Most-visited city in the world
Chiang Mai: Thailand's peaceful oasis
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Wonder
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2017 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of
cookies
,
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
. More information about
cookies
I agree