DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo
4853358294_15a08fcdf5_o
View Gallery
11 Pictures

Tenerife: The Spanish island with 70 beaches and one huge volcano

Kristin Braswell, for CNNUpdated 10th February 2018
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 0000 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies