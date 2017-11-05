Vietnam's reinvention as Southeast Asia's most exciting tourist destination has long since been complete. After wars for the larger part of the 20th century, the country is now a hotspot for foodies, beach bums and thrill-seekers alike. Its capital, Hanoi, has managed to retain its old-style feel despite an economic boom. Its Old Quarter is a riot of delectable food stalls, markets and labyrinthine streets. Ho Chi Minh City serves up a more modern edge, while the UNESCO-protected town of Hoi An has kept its charm despite the swathes of tourists. Vietnam's natural wonders, from Ha Long Bay to the Mekong Delta via the beaches of Da Nang, make it truly magical.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.