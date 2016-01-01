The world's most famous cities. An ever-changing landscape that has captured the popular imagination across the globe for over 200 years. An unmatched level of diversity. The USA's scale and scope means visitors can spend a lifetime returning and still find something new and fascinating every time. From embracing the chaos of Manhattan to hiking in the High Sierras, partying in New Orleans to touring lobster shacks in Maine, searching for wildlife in Yosemite to riding the train from Seattle to San Francisco, there is truly something for every type of traveler. Beach bums, outdoor adventurers and culture fiends are all catered for in a destination that continues to reinvent itself.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.