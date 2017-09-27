In recent years, UAE has become the Middle East's defining tourist destination. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have enjoyed a sustained boom, which has resulted in the phenomenal growth of vast cities that cater for Western tastes without ever losing their Arabic sensibility. Both are home to soaring glass tower blocks, five-star resorts and sandy beaches, with an undoubted air of glamor. The lesser-known Emirates, though, are perhaps even more fascinating. Conservative Sharjah has a real charm, while Umm al-Quwain is the perfect escape from the big cities, with oases and dunes that make for an arresting and beautiful landscape.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.