Home to nearly 38 million people, Greater Tokyo is the most populated metropolitan area on Earth. Seeing it all on a single trip is impossible, but that's part of its enduring fascination. Efficient and ultramodern, yet imbued with a sense of tradition, Tokyo is one of the best cities for wandering. The Imperial Palace Gardens and Sensoji temple in Asakusa provide a glimpse of old Japan, while the neon lights of Akihibara and hip Aoyama's out-there architecture show off the country's fascination with the cutting edge. Tiny izakaya pubs in Shibuya and small sushi joints in Tsukiji market provide the perfect opportunity to get under Tokyo's skin.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.