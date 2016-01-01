With soaring limestone islands, white sandy bays and colorful shacks, Thailand is one of the world's quintessential paradise destinations. It's the stuff of vacation fantasy. But while few places are better for a sun-drenched break, there's so much more to this country than kicking back with a cocktail. Head north to Chiang Mai for the very best in fresh Thai cooking and long bike rides through the surrounding hills and paddy fields. Trek the forests and mountains near Chiang Rai. And explore Ayutthaya's ancient temples. Bangkok, meanwhile, is the ultimate Asian metropolis, a lightning-paced city chock-full of stunning roof top bars and delicious street-food spots.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.