Taiwan is an island of unexpected beauty. With verdant valleys, hills and forests to roam in, it's the ideal destination for those who love to spend their vacation exploring the great outdoors. Intrepid hikers spend days scaling Snow Mountain in Shei-pa National Park. Those who prefer something a touch more sedate can still find well-marked walks and wondrous views in Taroko Gorge. The capital, Taipei, is one of Asia's finest futuristic cities, its Taipei 101 skyscraper unmissable when strolling through its brightly lit streets, its night markets and street food a match for anywhere in Asia. Tradition has held firm, though. Bao-an Temple has been carefully restored to its former glory, a pocket of calm amid the bustle of Taiwan.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.