From its Harbor Bridge and Opera House to Bondi Beach, Sydney is home to some of Australia's most familiar sights. Beyond its tourist hotspots, though, this is a city with a true creative and cultural buzz. Ultra-hip Surry Hills and Redfern are home to the city's best coffee shops, clothes stores and restaurants, the ideal destinations for a lazy Saturday. Architecture buffs will find plenty to admire in Randwick, while beach bums will not leave disappointed. Bronte and Tamarama are among Australia's very best stretches of sand, with ample opportunities for swimming and surfing. And the vast harbor is great for those looking to escape the city and see Aussie nature up close.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.