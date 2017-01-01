Few countries can match the allure of Spain. The endless summer of the Costa del Sol. The busy tapas bars serving up the freshest dishes west of Rome. And the late-night buzz of its ancient towns and cities. All these help make it one of the most exciting destinations in the world. While vacationers seek the simple pleasures on the beaches of its southern and western coasts, Spain's long history means its art and architecture are among the best in the world, pulling in cultural tourists to Barcelona, Madrid, Grenada and Seville. Foodies and wine buffs, meanwhile, have plenty of options, with fabulous Rioja in the north and Andalusia to the south just two of the country's gastronomic hotspots.