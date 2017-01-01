Few countries can match the allure of Spain. The endless summer of the Costa del Sol. The busy tapas bars serving up the freshest dishes west of Rome. And the late-night buzz of its ancient towns and cities. All these help make it one of the most exciting destinations in the world. While vacationers seek the simple pleasures on the beaches of its southern and western coasts, Spain's long history means its art and architecture are among the best in the world, pulling in cultural tourists to Barcelona, Madrid, Grenada and Seville. Foodies and wine buffs, meanwhile, have plenty of options, with fabulous Rioja in the north and Andalusia to the south just two of the country's gastronomic hotspots.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.