South Korea's image as a tech-driven, futuristic nation, with Seoul at its heart, isn't false. But this country's drive to be the most modern on the planet is only one aspect of its true nature. Even within the cutting-edge capital there's history to be found, whether it's on the ancient city walls or inside the beautiful palace of Changdeokgung. But away from the hustle and bustle there is beautiful countryside, easily accessible via first--rate transport links. The port of Busan's Jagalchi fish market is foodie heaven, where the freshest seafood can be chosen and cooked in minutes. Jeju island, off the southern tip of the peninsula, has superb hiking and beautiful beaches.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.