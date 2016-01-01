A truly modern metropolis, the city state of Singapore is unlike anywhere else in Southeast Asia. Founded as a trading post for the British Empire, its rapid development and western style are a counterpoint to the more visceral Asian cities of Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia. While sipping on a Singapore Sling at the renowned Raffles hotel is a quintessential experience, there's still plenty of local color to be found, with hawker stalls serving up spicy noodle soup and fish dumplings, especially around Smith Street. Nowhere showcases the city's modern heart better than Marina Bay, where the spectacular vertical gardens of Supertree Grove nestle alongside the Marina Bay Sands resort, home to one of the world's best rooftop bars.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.