Yes, there's plenty of tartan and whisky on offer. But Scotland is so much more than these well-worn travel tropes. Its Highlands are the wildest places in the British Isles, home to its tallest peaks and its rarest wildlife. Its islands are beautiful, from Mull, warmed by gulf-stream waters in summer, to the springtime seabird colonies of far-off Shetland and Orkney. Its cities also standout as modern creative hubs built on centuries of industry and tradition. Edinburgh's annual August festivals serve up cultural delights including the best in global film, literature, theater and comedy, something bigger towns can only dream of. And Glasgow's art and music scenes are a match for anywhere in Europe.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.