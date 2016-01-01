Few cities are as steeped in living history as Rome. The seat of one of the world's great empires and home to some of the world's most spectacular architectural sites and Renaissance art, it's impossible not to feel the pull of the past when spending time in the Italian capital. Steep yourself in Rome's imperial pomp at The Coliseum, The Pantheon and the Roman Forum. Brave the queues and marvel at St Peter's and the Sistine Chapel, while learning about how the Vatican and Christianity came to dominate. Or simply head down a back street for a pizza and a beer and watch the chaos unfold as Romans go about their day.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.