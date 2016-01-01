The City of Light is one of the planet's most iconic destinations. From its Haussmann-designed boulevards to the winding backstreets of the Marais and Montmartre, Paris's history as a center of culture, ideas and arresting architecture remains undimmed. Sip coffee in Place des Voges; browse for books on the banks of the Seine at the iconic Shakespeare and Co; eat classic French dishes in a bistro in St Germain; or spend an afternoon people watching in the Jardin du Luxembourg. Throw in iconic sights from the Louvre to Notre Dame, Les Invalides to the Eiffel Tower, and you're looking at the world's most picture-perfect city.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.