With a history to rival any nation, Mexico is home to some of the most renowned archaeological sites in the world -- from Palenque's Mayan temples to the ancient city at Teotihuacan. Its past as a hub of Spanish colonialism is obvious, from its haciendas to its town squares and churches. For those keener on the modern day, Mexico City is one of the Western Hemisphere's most vital metropolises, with world-class museums and vibrant nightlife. Its beaches -- from Tulum in the Caribbean to Manzanillo on the Pacific -- are laid back and beautiful. And foodies will find some of the freshest cuisine on the planet wherever they pitch up.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.