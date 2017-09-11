The subcontinent is the stuff of travel wonderment. Between the peaks of the Himalayas in the north and the palm-lined beaches of Kerala in the south lies a country so vast and varied that even India's most diehard fans can never know it all. Its cities are some of the most vibrant in the world, from the majesty of Mumbai to the chaos of Delhi. Its key religious shrines are renowned but no less stunning for it, from the Taj Mahal to the ancient town of Varanasi to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. And its food is delicious, from Punjabi tandoori chicken to Goan fish curries. Few places are as truly diverse.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.