The subcontinent is the stuff of travel wonderment. Between the peaks of the Himalayas in the north and the palm-lined beaches of Kerala in the south lies a country so vast and varied that even India's most diehard fans can never know it all. Its cities are some of the most vibrant in the world, from the majesty of Mumbai to the chaos of Delhi. Its key religious shrines are renowned but no less stunning for it, from the Taj Mahal to the ancient town of Varanasi to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. And its food is delicious, from Punjabi tandoori chicken to Goan fish curries. Few places are as truly diverse.