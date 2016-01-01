Believed to be the cradle of human civilization, Ethiopia is one of Africa's most beguiling destinations. The only country on the continent never to be colonized, it wears its ancient past with pride and has largely shrugged off a turbulent recent history, although unrest persists along the South Sudan border and other remote regions. The modern capital, Addis Ababa, is home to world-class museums and hectic streets that redefine the word bustling. Aksum, the ancient capital, is UNESCO protected and has a wealth of churches and tombs. The castles of Gondar are among East Africa's best-preserved archaeological sites, although travel to the area can be unsafe.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.