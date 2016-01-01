Green and pleasant land? Or the most happening place in the world? England is very much both. In London, it has arguably the coolest city on the planet, abuzz with the best theater, nightlife and concerts. Its countryside is picture-postcard perfect, from the rolling chalk hills of the South Downs to the windswept peaks of the Lake District, the sandy bays of Cornwall to the big blue skies of Norfolk. The northern cities of Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle are global cultural touchstones, gifting the world era-defining music and art. It may be small, but England continues to be a big hitter.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.