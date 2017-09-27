Dubai is like nowhere else in the Middle East. In fact, it's like nowhere else on the planet. With the world's tallest skyscrapers perched where the desert meets the sea, this is a city that's changed dramatically from its days as a fishing port. The towering Burj Al Arab is perhaps the most defining sight, although its beaches are as much of a draw for the sun-seeking tourists who flock here throughout the year. Go beyond the malls and shop-lined boulevards and there's history to be found, especially at the Al Fahidi Fort, the oldest building in Dubai.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.